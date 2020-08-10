North Charleston Police searching for missing 17-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are looking for a North Charleston teen who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.
Jakala Starnesha Wilson was last seen on Saturday at approximately 2:15 p.m. walking down Saratoga Street toward Gary Drive, police say.
She is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black and blue stripes in her hair. She was last seen wearing maroon shorts and a white t-shirt.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call Detective J. Glenn at 843-740-5894.
