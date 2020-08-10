Police responding to deadly shooting in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred in North Charleston Monday evening.
Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Comstock Ave. in reference to a shooting, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Deputy Chief Scott Deckard. When they arrives, officers reported finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the roadway.
Police say the victim died from his injuries. Police say they do not have any information on a suspect at this time and detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident.
