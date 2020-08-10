Project Cool Breeze to hold 2nd fan, air conditioner distribution Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization founded to help provide fans and air conditioning to seniors will hold its second distribution of the season this Thursday
Project Cool Breeze will meet with seniors by appointment only at the West Ashley Lowe’s on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will be held outside and the group reminds people to practice social distancing. Recipients should bring a valid ID.
To sign up, contact the group’s hotline at 843-377-2833.
The group is also in need of volunteers. Anyone who is able to volunteer is asked to contact projectcoolbreeze2018@gmail.com.
The group held its first distribution on July 29 and distributed 100 air conditioning units.
