S.C. reports 718 new cases of COVID-19, 17 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday’s update on COVID-19 from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state past the 100,000 mark.
State health officials have reported 718 new cases of COVID-19 and six probable cases in South Carolina. They reported 17 confirmed deaths and one probable death attributable to COVID-19.
Monday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 100,431, and those who have died to 1,966, according to DHEC. So far, there has been a total of 728 probable cases and 83 probable deaths, the state health agency reported.
As of Sunday, a total of 849,117 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Sunday statewide was 5,610 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.8%, down from 12.9% reported Sunday.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Friday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Monday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Monday are below:
DHEC released the following information regarding hospital bed occupancy:
As of this morning, 2,467 inpatient beds are available and 7,958 are in use, which is a 76.34% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 7,958 inpatient beds currently used, 1,353 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of the 1,539 ventilators, 487 are in use and 217 of those are COVID-19 patients.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.