S.C. reports 718 new cases of COVID-19, 17 additional deaths

As of this morning, 2,467 inpatient beds are available and 7,958 are in use, which is a 76.34% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 7,958 inpatient beds currently used, 1,353 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of the 1,539 ventilators, 487 are in use and 217 of those are COVID-19 patients.