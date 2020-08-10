Summerville leaders want public input on 20-year plan

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville is holding three different public input meetings this week to discuss the towns comprehensive plan for the next 20 years.
During those meetings, scheduled on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the public will be asked to view the draft of the plan the town has posted, ask questions and discuss it through an open forum style meeting.
One item up for discussion will be how and where to bring in more multi-family housing, like apartments, condos, and retirement homes.
There will also be discussion about plans for a new police headquarters and the development of a conference center or boutique hotel in Downtown Summerville.
The first meeting is at 9 a.m. this morning and the town is asking folks to register ahead of time if possible.
Click here to register to attend the online meeting.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled at 1 p.m. and Wednesday’s will be held at 6 p.m.
Town officials hope since the meetings will be hosted online this year, more people will be able to attend.
