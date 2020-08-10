Typical summer week ahead across the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A typical summertime week is on the way across the Lowcountry with plenty of heat and daily thunderstorms. We’ll start our Monday out dry with temperatures heating up as we head into the lunch time hour. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s inland this afternoon with upper 80s at the beaches. A few showers and storms will likely pop up with the heating of the day. The best rain chance will come after lunch time today and before sunset this evening.