Typical summer week ahead across the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A typical summertime week is on the way across the Lowcountry with plenty of heat and daily thunderstorms. We’ll start our Monday out dry with temperatures heating up as we head into the lunch time hour. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s inland this afternoon with upper 80s at the beaches. A few showers and storms will likely pop up with the heating of the day. The best rain chance will come after lunch time today and before sunset this evening.
TROPICS: A strong tropical wave near the coast of Africa will continue to move westward across the eastern Atlantic Ocean. This area has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression/storm over the next 2 days. The environment will be favorable for storm development for the next several days. By the end of the week, dry air and strong upper level winds may lead to the dissipation of this storm. We’ll keep you updated!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.