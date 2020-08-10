Work continuing to remove remains from Hard Rock Hotel collapse site

NEW ORLEANS (WWL/CBS News) - The mayor of New Orleans was in tears Saturday after the remains of one of the workers killed during the collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site was finally removed.
It has been nearly 10 month since a portion of the site crashed down.
"This has been a long journey," Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. "But the longest journey has been for the families of those impacted."
The emotion on the faces of Quinnyon Wimberly's family members felt just moments after Wimberly's remains were removed from the rubble.
In the private and somber moment after the removal, marked by religious song and prayer, a tearful mayor and Fire Chief Tim McConnell consoled Wimberly's family.
"I can't put into words...words can't even describe what it felt like to see the bucket come down," Cantrell said.
Wimberly's remains were removed by a crew in a bucket truck. The mission went as planned and now the focus is shifting to the other worker whose body is still inside.
"Way too long of a period of time but just very grateful that it is done and immediately we are starting on the next steps to get to Mr. Ponce out," McConnell said.
The remains of 63-year-old Jose Ponce Arela are on the eighth floor of the structure.
"It's going to be as difficult as this was probably going to be way more difficult and complex because where he is located," McConnell said.
The building owners, 1031 Canal Development, have said the delays were caused by issues finding insurance, finding a contractor and issues with equipment. They have also blamed the weather.
Cantrell was asked whether she would like to see criminal charges brought against the building's owners.
"I want to see justice for the families as it relates to this tragedy that they experienced and of course that the city of New Orleans experienced," she said.
There is no timeline for the removal of the final worker's remains.
Remains of a third worker, Anthony Magrette, were removed months ago.
Wimberly's remains are headed to Baton Rouge for an autopsy. His family says it will take two months before he is back with them. They said they plan to cremate him and divide the ashes up among his loved ones.
The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.
