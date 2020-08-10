Work on historic Highway 61 set to begin in Dorchester County

Construction will begin first on the scenic 6.5-mile portion of Highway 61 from the intersection of Highway 165 to the Charleston County line. (Source: South Carolina Department of Transportation)
By Live 5 Web Staff | August 10, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT - Updated August 10 at 7:49 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After several public meetings, staff at the South Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Monday.

They are ready to make changes to satisfy both sides of the aisle.

The goal is to work on nearly 15 miles of highway 61 to improve the safety and quality of the road.

Construction will start on a six-mile segment between highway 165 and the charleston county line.

SCDOT commissioner Robby Robbins said he’s seen first-hand why there’s a need for changes.

“I was traveling, probably in the area between Middleton and Drake behind a pickup truck. Traveling 45 miles an hour, and somebody passed both of us on a double yellow on that road,” Robbins said.

SCDOT does not plan to remove any trees from the area.

