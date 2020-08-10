‘Young and the Restless’ returns with new episodes Monday

LOS ANGELES (WCSC) - For fans of the long-running soap “The Young and the Restless,” the wait is finally over.
New episodes of the series return Monday after months of reruns of classic episodes.
The coronavirus pandemic shut down production of the Emmy Award-winning soap in March, but retro episodes reacquainted longtime fans and introduced new viewers to the daily drama in Genoa City.
Taping resumed in mid-July with new safety protocols and social distancing for the cast and crew.
The new episodes feature patriarch Victor Newman, played by Eric Braeden, staring down a secret that threatens his family.
“It feels wonderful to be back,” Braeden said. “It is a strange thing because you don’t get to hug someone that you particularly like and you gotta stay at a certain distance. We take all that very seriously.”
Other storylines to come have characters Billy and Lilly navigating their new partnership with a shocking scandal looming. And Sharon’s family rallies around her during her brave battle with breast cancer.
But what were cast members up to during their four-month long hiatus?
“Been reading a lot. You know, reading a lot,” Braeden said. “Talking to my family a lot, but reading a great deal. I love reading.”
Others got together via Zoom to record the show’s theme song, which lead some fans to say they are glad their favorite characters are returning to their “day jobs.”
“The Young and the Restless” airs at 12:30 p.m.
