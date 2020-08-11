Atlantic tropical wave could become ‘Josephine’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters are watching the tropical wave that could produce the season's 10th named storm this week.
The National Hurricane Center says thunderstorm activity associated with the system, which is located more than 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, has increased and become better organized.
They say there is a 70 percent chance of development into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 48 hours.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says early computer models, which plot through next Tuesday, show a northern turn before the storm reaches the southeastern U.S.
"Hopefully that will be the case, then it won't have any impacts on anybody," he said. "It's still a long way away from us, so there's plenty of time to watch it and nothing to be worried about."
If it reaches tropical storm strength, it would take the name Josephine. If it does indeed develop into a named storm this week, it would be the seventh storm this hurricane season to set a new record for early development.
The current record for the earliest 10th named storm is held by Jose, which formed on Aug. 22, 2005.
This season, Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna and Isaias all set records for early formation.
