Back-to-School shoe giveaway set for this month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Families with children in need of shoes for the new school year have less than two weeks to sign up for a giveaway.
The Second Annual Back To School Shoe Giveaway takes place this month with one pair of tennis shoes being purchased for children.
Parents must sign their child up by Aug. 21. You’ll then be assigned a time to pick up the shoes on Aug. 29 or Aug. 30.
To register, call 843-594-3152 or send an email to scrally2020@gmail.com.
The giveaway is sponsored by Dream Realty and Sweetgrass Capital.
