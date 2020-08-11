Bystander says he jumped in to help injured deputies after officer-involved shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - After he heard gunshots outside of his door, Douglas Mastin jumped in to help injured deputies after an officer-involved shooting.
Mastin said he is a trauma nurse and also a reservist. He said these experiences have given him familiarity with gunshots and gunshot wounds.
“I didn’t want to hear it outside my door, but I knew that...I started looking for gloves to see what I needed to help out the situation,” Mastin said.
Mastin lives just a couple of doors down from the suspect in this case but didn’t know the man. He said when he first started hearing the commotion, he was told by officers to stay inside. After the gunshots stopped, he came out again and saw one injured deputy. He told another officer he was a trauma nurse and began helping the officer and his colleague.
Mastin was quick to say he wasn’t the hero in this instance but said he quickly evaluated the deputies and tried to keep them comfortable as they waited for the ambulance to arrive for them.
“I did not do anything that saved anybody’s life,” he said. “At that point, it’s do what I have to do to make sure I can help out in any way possible. It’s stopping the bleeding, basic first-aid, airway. I mean I am not in the hospital setting. I don’t have all my tools and resources.”
Mastin said the officer’s wounds were already under control he began helping. He said he saw that the suspect also had multiple gunshot wounds, but the suspect was able to breathe and talk.
“I was concerned for him [the wounds] were in the torso. I do not know how life-threatening they were at the time,” he said.
Mastin said he lives in a “pretty-laid back neighborhood,” despite there being issues and law enforcement being called to the complex before.
He said he sees a slim silver lining in Sunday’s events and hopes the community can come together in the aftermath.
“Honestly, hopefully, we will make some good come out of this,” he said.
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department tweeted Monday they are “very grateful” to the Woodland Village residents “who helped the injured deputies after the gunfire. Several people immediately responded and rendered aid before EMS arrived.”
In response to being thanked Mastin just said he feels law enforcement “did everything they could…”
“I feel for them, honestly. That’s a very stressful job for them to have to deal with that,” Mastin said. “I can’t imagine having to do that.”
