Capacity limits a possibility at Charleston County schools for start of new year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is creating a plan if more students request in-person classes than what may be allowable at the start of the school year.
The CCSD Board of Trustees presented its “Safe Restart Plan” at a meeting on Monday.
The presentation included results of a survey taken earlier this month by more than 60 percent of CCSD parents. According to the survey, 64 percent of parents want in-person instruction, while 35 percent want virtual instruction for their student.
Per the “Safe Restart Plan,” schools may be limited to 25 percent of their normal capacity.
In the event that more students request in-person instruction than what may be allowable at the time, the district will need to determine which students are able to return.
“There is a level of flexibility with this,” CCSD Spokesperson Andy Pruitt said.
He said school principals have the flexibility to allow additional students. For example, if 30 percent of both students and teachers prefer in-person instruction, the principal can allow all of those students to return. If the demand is too great, the principal will prioritize students based on criteria centered on need.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.