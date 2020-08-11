Charleston area’s COVID-19 cases ‘headed in right direction,’ MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina pinpointed the peak of COVID-19 cases in the Charleston area to July 5, according to new data released from its COVID-19 Epidemiology Project.
Their data suggests that as of Aug. 5, the total number of newly-diagnosed cases in the Tri-County area was 223, nearly half of its July 5 peak of 418.
“We should feel good about this, that it’s coming down in the Charleston area,” project leader Dr. Michael Sweat said. “It’s clearly a testament to the fact that people are wearing masks and separating and things like that.”
But Sweat’s team still rates the Charleston area’s COVID-19 infection rate as being in the red on a red-yellow-green scale as of Monday.
“Last week, we had 1,632 cases diagnosed, which is a substantial number,” Sweat said.
The Tri-County total would have to dip well below that, to about 340 cases a week, to shift to yellow status, and drop to about 80 new cases a day to shift to green, he said.
The project team says the numbers show things are headed in the right direction.
Another one of the project’s key indicators, whether there’s a sustained reduction in new cases, is now green. And the growth rate of COVID infections in the Tri-County area has dropped from 1.8% last week to 1.3%, putting it in yellow status. If it drops below 1%, that indicator will go green, too.
One area of concern involves COVID-19 testing, Sweat says. The project puts that indicator in the red, noting an average of nine days for people to get their test results in the Tri-County area. Delayed results are a nationwide problem because chemicals and equipment needed for testing are in short supply, MUSC says.
Also, a new trouble spot in the epidemiology project’s latest update involves cluster outbreaks, which it now ranks as being in the red.
“There were some nursing home outbreaks reported by the Department of Health and Environmental Control,” Sweat said. “Some of those were probably occurring before the last week. They don’t provide dates. We just know they were within the last 30 days.”
He said the challenge for everyone will be to continue to do the things that reduce the risk of catching the coronavirus that causes the illness COVID-19.
“You can’t go back to the old normal. You need to keep your distance, not have big gatherings, wear masks, keep washing hands,” Sweat said. “The secret is perseverance. You can’t let up. When things get better on the ground the only way to keep it that way is to persevere and continue. And that’s our society’s big challenge right now, to do that.”
A look at daily COVID-19 reports from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows a drop in newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases and percent positive averages, but a slight increase in the number of deaths reported.
On Monday, the state reported 718 new cases, the lowest number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases since before July 1. Only once in the month of July did the number of new cases fall below 1,000. Monday’s total of new cases marked the fourth day in a row in which the totals dropped from the day before.
During the month of August, the number of new cases reported each day has averaged 1,151.6, compared with 1,652.3 in July, a drop of 500 daily new cases.
The percentage-positive rate, which measures the amount of COVID-19 test results that come back positive, also dropped on Monday, marking the fifth day in a row that rate has been lower compared with the day before. So far in August, the highest percent-positive rate was 20.7% last Wednesday. Monday’s percent positive was 12.8%, the lowest rate reported since before July.
The average percent-positive for the state in the first 10 days of August is 16.8%. In July, that number was 19.6%.
Monday’s numbers showed 17 new deaths confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19. That was the second-lowest total reported so far this month, behind Aug. 3′s 11 cases. But the average number of deaths reported during the first 10 days of August stands at 33.7, compared with 29.5 during the month of July, an increase of four daily deaths in August.
As of Monday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached six digits, with 100,431 confirmed and 728 probable cases.The total number of deaths confirmed in the state stands at 1,966 with 83 probable deaths.
