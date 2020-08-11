Charleston County teachers return to school for in-person training

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County teachers reported to their schools on Tuesday to kick off a week of in-person professional development and training.
In each school, teachers and staff are required to wear masks and remain socially distant from their colleagues, according to Middle School Executive Director Joseph Williams.
“A lot of the schools I’ve heard from are doing virtual sessions even though they’re in the building,” Williams said. “They may not have a space that’s large enough for them to put their entire staff in and ensure that social distancing is in place.”
Teachers are set to report to their schools for the rest of this week and three days of next week. In some buildings, they each have an assigned time to arrive.
“The school implemented staggered arrival times for their teachers and staff, so when they come into the office to sign in, there is a limited amount of staff being in the office area at the same time,” Elementary School Executive Director Michelle Simmons said. “We also held a virtual welcome back meeting.”
The professional development involves learning about new curriculum and a new software where students and teachers can post and submit assignments all in one place. It’s called Canvas.
Teachers are also getting health and safety training in preparation for schools to reopen. On Monday, the district moved forward with plans to allow 25-percent of students back into the classroom on Sept. 8 if certain conditions are met.
“We would minimize transitions and stagger transitions [between classes],” Simmons said. “One important piece is supervising, so making sure we have the ability and capacity in our buildings to make sure we can supervise the movement in and about our buildings.”
The school district is still working on master scheduling for students, transportation capacities, and facility retrofitting.
