Community holds vigil for 5-year-old killed in shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A community is calling for justice after a child was shot and killed in Summerville. On Tuesday, many people came together for a candlelight vigil in honor of 5-year-old Italia Brown.
According to Summerville police and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, they found a home struck multiple times by bullets in the Evergreen neighborhood. Deputies found the girl, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, lying in the hallway.
Several groups against gun violence came out to support the family. They’re calling this a senseless act of violence and they want anyone who knows anything about what happened, to come forward.
"If you know something, say something so we can catch Italia Brown's killer because until we do there's a killer on the loose waiting to do it again," said Pastor Thomas Dixon, who was representing the Brady Campaign.
Family members said Italia was a sweet little girl who loved to talk and had a lot of compassion for people.
Summerville Police are now asking neighbors to send in any video they may have of the shooting.
