Spencer Wetmore wins state house Seat in Charleston

“This victory is a testament to the hard work of our supporters, as well as the direction in which our community is moving,” Wetmore said. “We’re living in trying and uncertain times. The residents of James Island, Folly Beach, Kiawah and Seabrook deserve a leader who is going to put party labels aside, listen to the experts on pandemic response, protect our coastline and our healthcare, improve our public schools, and put the Lowcountry first. I’m excited to hit the ground running and get to work for House District 115.”