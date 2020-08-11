Deputies arrest motorcyclist on failure to stop, drug charge

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A motorcyclist faces two charges after Berkeley County deputies say he attempted to escape a traffic stop and led them on a foot chase.
Richard James Russell is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and trafficking methamphetamine.
A deputy patrolling the area of North Main Street and College Park Road saw Russell cut across multiple lanes of North Main Street, which they say put himself and other drivers at risk.
When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, he said Russell attempted to elude the deputy until he lost control while attempting to make a turn onto Myers Road.
Deputies say he then tried to run away from the scene but was quickly arrested.
While he was running away, he attempted to get rid of a black backpack, deputies say. Investigators say they recovered the backpack and found a clear bag containing two more clear bags with a white crystal-like substance that weighed approximatley 228 gross grams and field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
