Dorchester Co. deputies release surveillance images in arson case

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office released a pair of surveillance images Tuesday in connection with an arson case they are investigating in the Summerville area.
The incident happened on June 14 at approximately 4:51 a.m. on Jordan Simmons Road, deputies say.
A release states surveillance footage showed a man wearing a blue shirt and black pants remove a car cover and light a vehicle on fire.
Deputies say the man appears to have a shaved or bald head and facial hair around his chin.
Detectives are trying to identify him from the surveillance footage.
Anyone who thinks they can help is asked to contact Det. Cpl. R. Gregg with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 843-873-5111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.