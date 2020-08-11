FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chance on the rise next couple of days

In the tropics we are watching an area that has a likely chance of development within the next two days. This area of low pressure is looking more defined today and could soon become Tropical Storm Josephine. We will continue to monitor its progress into next week when many models have the storm falling apart about the same time it takes a more northwesterly path through the Atlantic. We will continue to keep you updated! This hurricane season could wind up being the most active season on record so have you hurricane plan in place and stay prepared.