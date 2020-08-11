FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chance on the rise next couple of days

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trough will deepen into the eastern United State the next couple of days and help increase the chance for rain. No days in the forecast look to be a wash out, but a greater rain and storm chance arrive Thursday and Friday. A beautiful summer evening is on tap for main. Lower dew points will make this evening not as humid as previous ones. Most areas the rest of the day will remain dry, but a couple of showers and storms are possible early this evening with mainly dry conditions overnight. Tomorrow the rain chance will increase in the afternoon and evening hours with the chance for scattered showers and storms.
In the tropics we are watching an area that has a likely chance of development within the next two days. This area of low pressure is looking more defined today and could soon become Tropical Storm Josephine. We will continue to monitor its progress into next week when many models have the storm falling apart about the same time it takes a more northwesterly path through the Atlantic. We will continue to keep you updated! This hurricane season could wind up being the most active season on record so have you hurricane plan in place and stay prepared.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mainly dry; LOW: 75.
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds with slight chance for scattered, PM showers & storms; HIGH: 89.
THURSDAY: Seasonable temps with chance for scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 90.
FRIDAY: Seasonable temps with a greater chance for scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 90.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with the slight chance for scattered rain and storms; HIGH: 91.
SUNDAY: Slight chance for isolated shower and storm; HIGH: 91.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
