Folly Beach City Hall renovations could start this month

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach City Hall is getting a complete rework of the inside of the building.
The City Hall was built 25 years ago and Zoning Administrator Aaron Pope says there are some much needed repairs.
The city says this $1.5-million project has been in the works for several years to modernize the inside of City Hall.
This means the city is borrowing money to fund these improvements, by way of the bond that the city voted on in the last election. Pope says there is no specific tax that will pay for the improvements.
Cummings and McCrady architect Ben Whitener says the new entrance is going to be much safer and organized.
The current one has one large corridor going down the middle.
The new layout will allow all public interaction to happen at the main entrance first. Each city department will have its own individual station.
Whitener added that there will be private rooms more towards the back of the building.
The new City Hall will allow customers to pay water bills, renew golf cart registration and parking decals, and handle building permits and licenses, all in a central area.
Folly Beach is also adding a new Council Chambers with improved sound and broadcasting capabilities.
Construction is expected to start at the end of August and be finished by September of 2021.
Building and Public Works Director Eric Lutz will request permission Tuesday from City Council to begin weekend construction on the building.
While its under construction, the city staff is being relocated to two mobile offices. The primary service center will be beside the Community Center/Library. When walk-in services resume, that will be the main place for people to go.
The city will also be relocating public meetings to the Community Center.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.