Georgetown won’t issue special event permits through end of year

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Georgetown says it has canceled all special events for the remainder of 2020.
City leaders say because of the ongoing pandemic, they will not issue any permits for any groups to hold special events for the rest of the year. That will include events sponsored by any organizations on public properties, according to a news release.
The move is designed to avoid putting anyone at risk of catching the virus at any events, the release states.
