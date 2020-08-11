Hit or miss afternoon storms continue today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another hot and humid day across the Lowcountry with a few afternoon storms expected this afternoon and evening. Highs today will reach the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. There will be a slightly better chance of afternoon storms for the rest of the work week beginning tomorrow. This may provide minor relief from the heat bringing down temperatures a few degrees.
TROPICS: An area of low pressure is developing west east of the Caribbean in the open Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center has the odds of this area developing into a tropical depression or storm at 70%. Conditions are marginally favorable for slow development for the next day or so before becoming increasing limiting by the weekend. This may cause the storm to dissipate a few days after developing. A turn to the north may occur as this approaches the Lesser Antilles. This is of no concern to the United States at this time. We’ll keep you updated!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
THURSDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
