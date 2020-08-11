Hit or miss afternoon storms continue today!

TROPICS: An area of low pressure is developing west east of the Caribbean in the open Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center has the odds of this area developing into a tropical depression or storm at 70%. Conditions are marginally favorable for slow development for the next day or so before becoming increasing limiting by the weekend. This may cause the storm to dissipate a few days after developing. A turn to the north may occur as this approaches the Lesser Antilles. This is of no concern to the United States at this time. We’ll keep you updated!