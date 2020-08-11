Man who complained about neighborhood crime arrested in undercover child sex sting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man who complained on Live 5 News about crime in his neighborhood was arrested Monday in an undercover child sex sting.
Mount Pleasant police say 47-year old Rodney Ellis tried to arrange a sexual encounter with a child online but was really chatting with a police officer before he was busted.
Ellis has been interviewed twice on Live 5 News, complaining about gunshots and a repeat offender who lives in his neighborhood.
On Tuesday afternoon, Ellis was in the Charleston County Jail as an accused criminal.
According to court papers, Ellis used the screen name “Hot Rod” to chat with whom he thought was a 14-year old girl.
The other person actually was an undercover female Mount Pleasant officer.
The court papers state Ellis made several sexual references during the chats.
Police say on Monday Ellis drove more than 40 miles to Mt. Pleasant to meet the girl but instead was met by officers and taken into custody.
In court the judge imposed certain conditions on Ellis.
“I’m going to require you be supervised sight and sound at all times with any children under the age of 18,” Judge Amanda Haselden said.
Ellis also was ordered to stay off the Internet.
He’s charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct of a minor in the second degree and criminal solicitation of a minor.
Bond was set at $150,000.
