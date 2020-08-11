Mt. Pleasant Police investigate Monday night carjacking

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who carjacked a vehicle Monday night.
Police responded at approximately 7 p.m. Monday to the area of Highway 17 and the Isle of Palms Connector where the incident had been reported.
The victim told police a stranger approached while the victim was stopped in traffic and entered the vehicle.
Police say the stranger drove off in the vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered.
The victim was not injured in the incident and the investigation remains active.
Police have not yet released a detailed description of the carjacker.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Investigations Bureau at 843-884-4176.
