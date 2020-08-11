New interactive map launched to help find free food giveaways

“On average, here at the food bank, we would see 140 to 150 people per month coming through our front doors,” LCFB Chief Development Officer Brenda Shaw said. “In April, it jumped to more than 1,000 people. Last week alone… Well it started to wane off but then last week we saw more than 120 people come in through the front door. So we have seen an uptick in the number of people coming through our front doors.”