New tv show will feature a Kingstree woman and her large family.

Live 5 News introduced you to the Derrico family last year. Karen Derrico grew up in Kingstree. She and her husband Deon came for a visit in March 2019, along with their 11 children, and Karen was pregnant with triplets. The Derricos have multiple multiples including twins, two sets of triplets, and quintuplets. They say all the births are natural and that multiples run on both sides of the family.