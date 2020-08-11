Police: Man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested the man driving it after a brief pursuit Monday.
Julius Barfield, 47, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle and habitual traffic offender, according to jail records.
An incident report states police attempted a traffic stop on Dorchester Road at West Montague Avenue on a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle failed to stop and gave chase down Dorchester Road where it ended at Leeds Avenue. The pursuit reached speeds of 33 mph, the report states.
The driver, identified as Barfield was taken into custody and officers learned his license was suspended because of being a habitual offender, the report states.
Police say Barfield told them he was borrowing the vehicle from a friend with whom he had done narcotics all day and said he did not stop for police because he was under the influence of crack cocaine and had a bad experience with police in the past.
The owner of the vehicle was contacted and recovered the vehicle, police say.
Barfield was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.