S.C. reports 928 new cases of COVID-19, 45 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 928 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 45 deaths, pushing the number of deaths in South Carolina due to COVID-19 past 2,000.
Tuesday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 101,360, and those who have died to 2,012, according to DHEC. So far, there has been a total of 770 probable cases and 86 probable deaths, the state health agency reported.
As of Monday, a total of 853,899 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Monday statewide was 5,610 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20%, up from the 12.8% reported Monday.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Friday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Monday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Monday are below:
DHEC released the following information regarding hospital bed occupancy:
- Inpatient beds: 2,423 available; 8,089 in use; 76.97% utilization rate; 1,330 inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
- ICU beds: 359 available; 1,098 in use; 75.36% utilization rate; 339 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
- Ventilators: 1,044 available; 524 in use; 207 by COVID-19 patients (confirmed or suspected)
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.