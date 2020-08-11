Six arrested after protesters jump on, injure officers in N.C., police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WYFF) - Asheville police say several people were arrested after protests in the city Saturday night.
The protesters were calling for the defunding of police.
In a Facebook post, police said officers were standing by during the protests, when they got a call from an employee at the Renaissance Hotel on Woodfin Street, saying protesters were inside the hotel, blocking guests from entering, and breaking windows.
Police said when they arrived, protesters began walking down Woodfin Street towards the Buncombe County Courthouse.
They said a number of bicyclists surrounded an Asheville Police Department vehicle.
Police said the officer gave multiple warnings for the protesters to move, and when they did not, officers began making arrests.
The post said when officers began making arrests, a group of protesters jumped on top of officers and "began assaulting them."
Police said four officers received minor injuries.
A knife and window breaker were confiscated, police said.
They said six people were arrested and released on a written promise.
Payton Claire Anapol, 21, of Swannanoa is charged with disorderly conduct, failure to disperse on command, resisting a public officer, and impeding traffic.
Dennis Raymond Frostbutter, 29, of Spencer, West Virginia is charged with disorderly conduct, failure to disperse on command, resisting a public officer, driving while license is revoked, using a foreign license while driving with a revoked license, impeding traffic, and speeding.
Lavender Batya Ross, 23, of Asheville is charged with failure to disperse on command, resisting a public officer, and impeding traffic.
Auden David Miller, 19, of Asheville is charged with assault on a government official, failure to disperse on command, resisting a public officer, impeding traffic, and disorderly conduct.
Abigail Lynn Snow, 23, of Asheville is charged with disorderly conduct, failure to disperse on command, resisting a public officer, and impeding traffic.
Claire Louise Bowling, 19, of Asheville is charged with failure to disperse on command, resisting a public officer, and impeding traffic.
Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call Asheville police at 828-252-1110.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.