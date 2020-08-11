Teachers organize second protest demanding virtual school start in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Teachers in Berkeley County plan to protest outside the district school board meeting Tuesday evening for a second time in two weeks. They are demanding the school year begin remotely for instruction, to keep students and staff safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The drive-by motor march is set to start at 6 p.m. as board members inside the district’s headquarters meet to discuss reopening plans, among other things.
According to the district’s reopening manual, schools are set to reopen with three options for parents to choose. In-person instruction will be provided as once choice. However, school schedules, classroom spaces, and day to day operations will be different from previous school years. The second option is for online, at-home blended distance learning. Teachers delivering instruction in the Blended Distance Learning model will live stream their instruction and use learning management tools to augment face-to-face instruction. Lastly, the district is offering an all-virtual option.
“Schools will follow district and school safety protocols to keep the school environment clean and sanitized throughout the day. Absent a vaccine, the school has four primary ways to protect students and staff: a) implementing frequent hand-washing and hand-sanitizing opportunities; b) encouraging the use of masks for staff and students when practical and social distancing is challenging; c) reducing close contact to adhere to social distance guidelines when possible; d) increasing cleaning and sanitation protocols in buildings and buses,” the reopening manual stated.
However, teachers are struggling with their own options for returning. Many feel the district isn’t doing enough to consider teachers’ concerns about the coronavirus. In response, a group of teachers organized their own survey which revealed 72.5 percent of the 833 teachers who responded, do not feel safe returning to their classrooms for face to face instruction, at this time. Most of them said they would feel safer teaching from home on a BCSD work schedule in an unencumbered way (i.e. teaching from home without home environment restrictions that may include childcare).
Many teachers also responded that they feel confused about their responsibilities how blended-distance learning will be implemented. About 75 percent of the respondents said they believe they should be compensated for putting their health at risk while completing additional duties outside their own classrooms, including but not limited to, bus duty, temperature monitoring, and meeting and escorting students to classes or through the building.
September 8 has been identified as the board approved adjusted school start date for BCSD students.
