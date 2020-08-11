Teachers organize second protest demanding virtual school start in Berkeley County

However, teachers are struggling with their own options for returning. Many feel the district isn’t doing enough to consider teachers’ concerns about the coronavirus. In response, a group of teachers organized their own survey which revealed 72.5 percent of the 833 teachers who responded, do not feel safe returning to their classrooms for face to face instruction, at this time. Most of them said they would feel safer teaching from home on a BCSD work schedule in an unencumbered way (i.e. teaching from home without home environment restrictions that may include childcare).