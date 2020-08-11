West Ashley eyes possible new event, fitness facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There may soon be a new fitness and dance complex along Ashley River Road in West Ashley.
The developers plan to build two new buildings. One will be a dance and fitness facility, and the other will be a retail and residential space. Together the developers say they expect the complex to bring in spectators of all ages from across the southeast.
The lot is more than three acres, and the plan is to build one complex big enough to host what the developers are calling “under-served events,” like gymnastics, martial arts, and other indoor sports. The building will also be able to house yoga clubs and martial arts clubs.
The other building, with residential and retail space, aims to give residents close access to fitness clubs and other healthy living activities.
The majority of the area is wetlands, so where the developers are not able to build, they plan to have a walking trail with circuit training equipment throughout the area.
The owner of the property says they are working on the finishing touches now. And after receiving approval from the City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals, they hope to bring their plans to the Design Review Board in the next month.
