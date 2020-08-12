Big South Conference Delays Fall Seasons; Targets Spring

“In light of the decision this morning from our conference in regard to football in the fall we would like to first acknowledge the continued exceptional leadership by our conference commissioner Kyle Kallander and his entire staff at The Big South Conference.” CSU head football coach Autry Denson said. “Their ability to boldly lead, while still allowing each university to maintain a healthy sense of autonomy is outstanding. As for the Charleston Southern Football ministry we have stated from the beginning that we have a desire to safely play football in the fall, if it is feasible. At this time we will use the next few days to meet with leadership in athletics as well as on campus, which includes our President, Athletic Director, Coaches, and our student-athletes to ensure that we make decisions that are in the best interest of everyone. We are trusting God, taking all the necessary precautions, but being even more intentional to lead during these uncertain times by following Christ. Ultimately, this is God’s plan on His timing, for His glory, so we want to be good stewards of the vision He has for us moving forward. Go Bucs!”