CCSD hosting virtual conversation about upcoming school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says they will be holding a live video chat Wednesday afternoon on their Youtube Channel for families to ask the Superintendent questions about the upcoming school year.
Charleston County School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Gerrita Postlewait says she will be joined by other district officials to answer questions about academics, school cleaning operations, finances and legal questions.
CCSD representative Andy Pruitt says they'll be taking questions regarding school restart plans, cleaning, and both permanent and temporary remote learning plans.
He says one of the more popular questions CCSD has received regards the temporary virtual learning option.
"There's a lot of interest in having that flexibility to do that temporary remote option as well for people who want to have that interaction with the teachers that they would have, but then also knowing that they may want to go back at some point, they're just not sure when," Pruitt said.
Of those families who responded to a recent CCSD survey, the district says about 64% want some version of in-person instruction, whether that's full-time or temporarily. The district said 30% preferred completely virtual learning for at least nine weeks.
The temporary remote option is one that CCSD says is unique and flexible. They say It gives students and teachers the option to return to school when it’s safe, but also allows students to start out the school year learning remotely.
CCSD says they are planning to have about 25% of students returning full-time, but if safety conditions improve, they would be able to bring in more students and teachers who want to.
"Now that the plans have basically become finalized, it's an opportunity to engage in a back and forth dialogue as much as we can, through one of the most popular platforms we have, and that's our Youtube Channel," Pruitt said.
CCSD says families will be able to submit questions live to the superintendent and district officials during the chat from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The district says parents can also send questions in an email ahead of time, but that all questions submitted have “Safe Restart YouTube” in the subject line.
Pruitt added that if your question is not answered during the live chat, district officials will work to respond to your question after.
