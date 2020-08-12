Charleston Co. superintendent to answer parent, student questions during live event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is set to answer questions from parents and students about next year during a live YouTube event Wednesday.
Postlewait will be joined by other district leaders from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on their YouTube page, and they will answer questions that are posted live in the chat section of the video as well as questions submitted through the email address, saferestart@charleston.k12.sc.us.
”We are requesting that questions submitted via the email address have ‘Safe Restart YouTube’ in the subject line,” the district stated.
They’ll be taking questions regarding the school restart plan, cleaning, and both permanent and temporary remote learning plans. If a question is not answered during the live chat, district officials said they will work to respond to them after.
According to a recent survey of county parents, 64% of those that responded want some version of in-person instruction, whether that’s full-time or temporary. 30% preferred completely virtual learning for at least nine weeks.
