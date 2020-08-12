Charleston County hosts online presentation of alternate Hwy. 41 improvement plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County leaders are giving the public the chance to see a proposed alternative for the Highway 41 Corridor Improvements project through a virtual meeting available on-demand.
The information about the plan is available for viewing online anytime through Sept. 11.
The alternative plan is designed to reduce congestion within the Highway 41 corridor and accommodate future traffic projections, county leaders say.
The plan will widen Highway 41 to a four-lane roadway from the Wando River Bridge to the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 17. It also includes an intersection design to improve traffic flow and safety at the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 17 as well as the surrounding intersections at Hamlin Road, Brickyard Parkway, Gregorie Ferry Road, Winnowing Way, and Porchers Bluff Road, a release states.
The National Environmental Policy Act review process identified Alternative because of greater improvements in traffic times, fewer impacts on wetlands and Laurel Hill County Park, less effects from noise, and the lowest overall project cost.
Comments may be submitted by way of:
- Project Website: www.hwy41sc.com
- Project Email: Hwy41SC@gmail.com
- Project Hotline: (843) 972-4403
- Project Mailing Address: Highway 41 Corridor Improvements, 4400 Leeds Avenue, Suite 450, North Charleston, SC 29405
