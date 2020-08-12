FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain & storm chance increasing

A trough will deepen the next couple of days and this will help increase the chance for scattered rain and storms tomorrow and Friday. There is a chance a couple of strong storms could develop Friday afternoon along with some heavier rain. The chance for showers and storm will stick around into the weekend. Actual temperatures will peak near 90 degrees each day, but expect the heat index to climb into the low 100s each day. In the tropics, we are continuing to watch Tropical Depression Eleven which is becoming better organized. Tropical Storm Josephine could develop either today or tomorrow. This system will likely move closer to the Leeward Island this weekend and north of the Caribbeans. Increasing shear this weekend may weaken the storm at this point while the storm could take a turn to the north. We will contine to keep you updated!