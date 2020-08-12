FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain & storm chance increasing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The afternoon sea breeze has developed and showers and storms will continue to pop up. Any activity that develops will be slow-moving and not everyone will see the rain. This scattered showers and storms will try and push inland this evening. A t-storm or two could become strong. Overnight rain chances will decrease and skies will remain mostly cloudy. A few coastal showers cannot be ruled out tomorrow morning.
A trough will deepen the next couple of days and this will help increase the chance for scattered rain and storms tomorrow and Friday. There is a chance a couple of strong storms could develop Friday afternoon along with some heavier rain. The chance for showers and storm will stick around into the weekend. Actual temperatures will peak near 90 degrees each day, but expect the heat index to climb into the low 100s each day. In the tropics, we are continuing to watch Tropical Depression Eleven which is becoming better organized. Tropical Storm Josephine could develop either today or tomorrow. This system will likely move closer to the Leeward Island this weekend and north of the Caribbeans. Increasing shear this weekend may weaken the storm at this point while the storm could take a turn to the north. We will contine to keep you updated!
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry; LOW: 76.
TOMORROW: Scattered rain and storms possible; HIGH: 91.
FRIDAY: Rain and storms more likely; HIGH: 89.
SATURDAY: Scattered rain and storms with more clouds; HIGH: 90.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds with chance for scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 90.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
