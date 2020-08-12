Free COVID-19 testing announced at several ‘pop-up’ sites around the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In helping continue the deceleration of coronavirus cases around South Carolina, free pop-up testing sites have been scheduled this week.
South Carolina State University SHM Memorial Center
300 College Ave., Orangeburg.
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Medical University of South Carolina - Gahagan Park
184 W Boundary St., Summerville.
8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Medical University of South Carolina - Santee Convention Center
1737 Bass Dr., Santee.
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Greater Unity AME Church
744 Coach Rd., Holly Hill.
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bowman Temple Church of God in Christ
315 Bowman Ave., Bowman.
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Harleyville Community Center
163 S Railroad Ave., Harleyville.
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Haut Gap Middle School
1861 Bohicket Rd., Johns Island.
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Fetter Health Care Network - Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Dr., North Charleston.
7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.