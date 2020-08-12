Free COVID-19 testing announced at several ‘pop-up’ sites around the Lowcountry

In helping continue the deceleration of coronavirus cases around South Carolina, free pop-up testing sites have been announced this week. (Source: AP)
By Riley Bean | August 12, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT - Updated August 12 at 10:42 AM

Thursday:

South Carolina State University SHM Memorial Center

300 College Ave., Orangeburg.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Medical University of South Carolina - Gahagan Park

184 W Boundary St., Summerville.

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Medical University of South Carolina - Santee Convention Center

1737 Bass Dr., Santee.

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Greater Unity AME Church

744 Coach Rd., Holly Hill.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday:

Bowman Temple Church of God in Christ

315 Bowman Ave., Bowman.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Harleyville Community Center

163 S Railroad Ave., Harleyville.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday:

Haut Gap Middle School

1861 Bohicket Rd., Johns Island.

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fetter Health Care Network - Performing Arts Center

5001 Coliseum Dr., North Charleston.

7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

