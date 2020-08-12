Goose Creek man faces 10 charges related to sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man was arrested Tuesday after investigators received a tip about child pornography, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said.
Scott Stanley Schemmel, 48, faces 10 charges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Schemmel. Investigators state Schemmel possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
Each count is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
