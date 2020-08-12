Gov. McMaster to announce plans for delivery of COVID equipment for schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by local legislative leaders to announce the delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) to schools throughout the state.
The Department of Administration says they will streamline the purchase and distribution of PPE to school districts. They say each school district was eligible to request PPE assistance.
Gov. McMaster will participate in a press conference Wednesday at 2 p.m. with Superintendent Molly Spearman regarding PPE, Anderson Institute of Technology, 315 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson, S.C.
Gov. McMaster will participate in a press conference Thursday at 10 a.m. regarding PPE, Wateree Elementary School, 424 Wildwood Lane, Lugoff, S.C.
Gov. McMaster will participate in a press conference Friday at 11 a.m. regarding PPE, Johnsonville Middle School, 415 Maple Avenue, Johnsonville, S.C.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.