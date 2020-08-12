Lidl grocery store could come to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A German grocery store chain that is continuing to expand along the East Coast could open another location in the Lowcountry.
Filings from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control show that a Lidl market is envisioned for a property in North Charleston.
The store would take up more than 29,000 square feet between Cannondale Drive and Riverbluff Parkway, according to a map from Bowman Consulting that was released by DHEC.
A new shopping center is also in the works for the area.
DHEC began accepting comments from the public regarding Lidl’s plans online on Wednesday. Comments can be submitted until Aug. 22.
Should this proposal come to fruition, this would be the first Lidl grocery store in Dorchester County. Currently, Lidl’s only locations in the region are in Goose Creek and Orangeburg, both of which opened in 2017.
Lidl has not yet responded to a request for additional information about the chain’s plans.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.