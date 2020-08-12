No patrons at the Masters this year, Augusta National Golf Club says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta National Golf Club has ruled there will be no patrons at the Masters this year.
In a statement by Chairman Fred Ridley, ANGC officials say they have been consulting with health officials since the tournament was postponed in March.
Even as sporting events around the country continue to start back up, putting the health and safety of Masters patrons at risk was too big a hill to climb, according to Ridley.
“Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome,” Ridley said.
Ridley called the move “disappointing”, but said that the ANGC needed to make this decision.
“Augusta National has the responsibility, however, to understand and accept the challenges associated with this virus and take the necessary precautions to conduct all aspects of the Tournament in a safe manner. We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our patrons back, hopefully in April 2021,” Ridley said.
Ticket holders who won spots for the 2020 Masters will be guaranteed the same tickets for the 2021 Masters.
ANGC officials say they will speak to 2020 Masters ticket holders directly and to ticket applicants in September.
