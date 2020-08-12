Police looking for possible Walterboro ATM robbery suspects

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro Police say they are on the lookout for two men who they say attempted to break into an ATM on Wednesday morning.
Officers say they arrived to the ATM located 800 block of North Jefferies Blvd. at 7:35 a.m. to find the machine heavily damaged.
A police report states that the bottom door of the ATM had been damaged with pry marks, while the safe door handle was destroyed along with the safe code turner.
Walterboro police say they have not identified the suspects but this is an ongoing investigation.
