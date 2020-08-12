Police make arrest in Monday night Mt. Pleasant carjacking

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say the man they identified as a suspect in a Monday night carjacking along Highway 17 is in custody.
Shawn Michael Meldrum was arrested Wednesday morning, Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Don Calabrese confirmed.
Police say investigators identified Meldrum as a suspect Tuesday and had issued an arrest warrant for carjacking.
Police responded at approximately 7 p.m. Monday to the area of Highway 17 and the Isle of Palms Connector where the incident had been reported.
The victim told police a stranger approached while the victim was stopped in traffic and entered the vehicle. Police say the stranger drove off in the vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered.
The victim was not injured in the incident and the investigation remains active.
