Police: man arrested for assault after conflict outside a pool hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have arrested a man for assaulting someone outside a West Ashley bar and pool hall.
Christopher Lee White, 35, has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature Tuesday, police say.
The charges stem from an incident officers say happened on Aug. 5 outside The Players Place Billiards and Sports Pub on the 1900 block of Ashley River Road.
Police say White’s scheduled to have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.