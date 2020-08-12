Police: man arrested for assault after conflict outside a pool hall

Police: man arrested for assault after conflict outside a pool hall
Christopher Lee White (Source: Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Riley Bean | August 12, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated August 12 at 11:56 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have arrested a man for assaulting someone outside a West Ashley bar and pool hall.

Christopher Lee White, 35, has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature Tuesday, police say.

The charges stem from an incident officers say happened on Aug. 5 outside The Players Place Billiards and Sports Pub on the 1900 block of Ashley River Road.

Police say White’s scheduled to have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.