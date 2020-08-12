Police searching for missing Charleston man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a man who disappeared after his shift at a downtown restaurant.
Freddie Dwayne Frink, 58, was last seen completing his shift with the Oyster House on South Market Street Tuesday night at approximately 11 p.m., police spokesman Charles Francis said.
He is 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black chef’s pants and brown tennis shoes, police say.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police Detective at 843-743-7200.
