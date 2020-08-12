Rain chance increases as we watch Tropical Depression 11 in the Atlantic!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scattered showers and storms will be a bit more numerous over the next couple of days as moisture increases across the Lowcountry. Many of you will start out dry this morning but we may see a few downpours develop by late this morning. Grab the umbrella as you head out at the lunch time hour just in case! Afternoon storms will be more widespread today, especially inland from the coast. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees. The rain chance looks like it may slowly decrease as we head toward the weekend.