Rain chance increases as we watch Tropical Depression 11 in the Atlantic!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scattered showers and storms will be a bit more numerous over the next couple of days as moisture increases across the Lowcountry. Many of you will start out dry this morning but we may see a few downpours develop by late this morning. Grab the umbrella as you head out at the lunch time hour just in case! Afternoon storms will be more widespread today, especially inland from the coast. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees. The rain chance looks like it may slowly decrease as we head toward the weekend.
TROPICS: Tropical Depression 11 is likely to become Tropical Storm Josephine later today or tomorrow. There will be a window for strengthening for the next few days before weakening is expected over the weekend and into early next week. The storm should be located north of the Caribbean by next Monday. We’ll keep you updated!
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
