S.C. Aquarium confirms nearly 2 dozen layoffs

Faced with significant financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we made the difficult decision to lay off a total of 23 staff in July and August. We’re heartbroken to say goodbye to members of our Aquarium family. Like the rest of our team, they were outstanding employees who tirelessly worked to fulfill our mission and make a difference in the realms of animal care, conservation and education. The void left by their departure will be felt not only by us, but throughout the communities in which they served outside of our walls. Our staff is what makes the Aquarium such an instrumental source of wonder for all who step through our doors.