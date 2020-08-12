State education superintendent to visit N. Charleston school Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman will visit a North Charleston elementary school where she will meet with district officials on their fall teaching plan.
She is set to meet with reporters at Matilda Dunston Elementary School at 11:15 a.m.
Spearman is expected to tour the school and learn more about the Charleston County School District’s Safe Restart Plan. She will be joined by CCSD Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait after Spearman’s tour of the school.
Dunston Elementary has been retrofitted with plexiglass to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Last month, CCSD officials said the district was spending $6 million on plexiglass, contact tracing and other safety measures.
School district Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy said they’ve ordered 15,000 sheets of it, costing almost $2 million.
Borowy said plexiglass barriers increase capacity by 40 percent. With it installed, he said many elementary school classrooms could fit 24 students safely, and with desks spread out in high schools, they could fit up to 17 safely.
Many of the elementary school classrooms are divided into “pods.” This is where four desks are brought together and all separated by pieces of plexiglass.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.