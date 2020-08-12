Suspect and K-9 die after ‘ambush’ shooting in S.C. parking lot, sheriff says

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - A man and a sheriff’s office K-9 were killed and a woman was injured following a shooting involving deputies Tuesday night in Anderson, according to Tommy Crosby with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said it began about 10:30 p.m. on Clemson Boulevard when deputies tried to stop a car for reckless driving, and the suspects drove away.
McBride said the chase was too dangerous and was called off.
The suspects later crashed into the back of a taxi in the city of Anderson and ran away, according to McBride.
Deputies brought a K-9 to track down the suspects and were ambushed in the Lowe’s parking lot on Clemson Boulevard, McBride said.
He said deputies were coming up a hill when they were ambushed.
"This could have been a lot worse. So, my heart is pounding right now," McBride said. "I can't find the words. I know it's just the scariest moments for these guys. Our law enforcement officers really have a dangerous job and put themselves in harm's way and had no idea as they were coming up the ridge that they were going to be fired upon multiple times."
Deputies returned fire and a man was killed, according to McBride.
The coroner identified the victim as Bryan Keith Hamilton, Jr., 21, of Greer. Hamilton died from a gunshot wound to the head.
The other suspect, a woman, was also shot and flown from the scene by a medical helicopter, McBride said.
No deputies were injured, McBride said.
K-9 Roscoe was shot and taken to a veterinary hospital. He died Wednesday morning.
“This could have been a whole lot worse. It’s bad enough with our K-9 being shot, but our two human officers were not struck,” McBride said.
Roscoe was a 3-year-old German shepherd who joined the department in 2017.
He was nationally certified in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension and tracking.
The Hyco K9 Fund sent the following message before Roscoe's death:
“On behalf of the Hyco K9 Fund we want to send our prayers and thoughts to K9 Roscoe, his handler, Matt Davis, his family and the entire Anderson County Sheriff’s Office during this very difficult time. We know all to well the pain they are experiencing.
"When the Hyco K9 fund was started it was due to the killing of ACSO K9 Hyco. We are saddened when incidents like this occur anywhere, but especially here in our home town.
"Our hearts break for everyone who works with and knows K9 Roscoe. We will continue to hold all close in our hearts and in our prayers during this time.
“Be strong, and let us fight bravely for our people in the cities of our God. The Lord will do what is good in His sight. 2 Samuel 10:12”
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate, which is normal procedure.
